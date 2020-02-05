Kanghyuk Uses Car Tires as Inspiration for its Upcoming Reebok Collaboration

Korean fashion brand Kanghyuk has reworked another Reebok silhouette that will debut this year in limited numbers.

Kanghyuk has reimagined the Reebok Premier Classic silhouette, a look from the athletic company’s Premier Running performance line that existed from 2005 to 2010. The style, which is now called the Premier Modern, uses elements from past shoes from the franchise to create a contemporary design, according to Reebok.

The Kanghyuk x Reebok Premiere Modern will come in a variant black colorway, a nod to the look of a car tire, which is a deeper dive into the theme the fashion label became known for: using airbags in its designs.

Although the fashion-focused and sneakerheads alike would want to get their hands on a pair as quickly as possible, they will have to wait because the Kanghyuk x Reebok collaboration is scheduled to drop for fall ’20.

A look at the Kanghyuk x Reebok Premiere Modern, which is scheduled to drop for fall ’20. CREDIT: Melodie Jeng

Kanghyuk and Reebok have collaborated multiple times in the past, including delivering a new-look SRS Sole Fury in 2019 and revealing a SRS Zig in January.

