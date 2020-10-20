Reebok and Kanghyuk Continue Their Collaborative Car Part Theme With a Bold Red and White Look

Before month’s end, Reebok and Korean fashion brand Kanghyuk will continue their car part theme with another must-have collab.

Their latest collaboration for fall ’20 is dressed in Kanghyuk’s signature red and white color palette, which was used as a nod to the original car airbags used by the brand to make its ready-to-wear collections.

Once again, Kanghyuk reimagined the Reebok Premier Road Modern silhouette, which is a continuation of Premiere Running performance line that was in stores from 2005 to 2010. The Reebok Premier Road Modern features elements from past Premier Running shoes and is executed with transparent mono mesh side walls which is paired with one-piece flow molded uppers, foam tongues, toes and heels.

The new take on the Kanghyuk x Reebok Premier Road Modern arrives Oct. 23 exclusively in the fashion brand’s store in Seoul and retailer Boon the Shop. A broader global release will follow on Oct. 30 at select retailers. The sneaker will retail for $230.

The prior Kanghyuk x Reebok Premier Road Modern dropped on July 3 via Dover Street Market London’s e-commerce platform, also retailing for $230. The silhouette was dressed in black and featured a look similar to that of a car tire. Aside from the Premier Road Modern looks, Reebok and Kanghyuk worked together twice before as part of the athletic brand’s Advanced Concepts Sole Fury Capsule Series in 2019. For this series, Kanghyuk designed Sole Fury shoes with pieces of leftover airbags from its collections.

A look at the Kanghyuk x Reebok Reebok Premier Road Modern “Red/White.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok