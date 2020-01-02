K-Pop Star Kang Daniel Named Puma Korea’s Newest Brand Ambassador

Puma Korea is kicking off the new year by adding a new brand ambassador to its roster.

The athletic company today announced a partnership with Kang Daniel, a 23-year-old K-pop star.

“We feel that Kang Daniel is professional and passionate as an artist on stage, and interacts in a sincere manner off-stage with fans,” said the brand in a statement (translated to English). “We believe his positive energy will be able to match various styles, ranging from from sporty to street to formal. His trendiness and personality fit well with Puma.”

While he is best known for his singing, rapping and dancing talents, Kang has also landed a number of fashion deals over the years. He has modeled for Givenchy Beauty, served as the face of Calvin Klein Jeans and collaborated on luggage with Rimowa.

The former Wanna One member will appear in a Puma campaign that releases Jan. 17. Content will be available across Puma Korea’s channels, including on social media as well as on the brand’s site.

The sportswear giant previously worked with K-pop giants BTS for five years, releasing campaigns and product in collaboration with the group. BTS was announced as Fila global ambassadors in October; the first Fila x BTS campaign will roll out this month.

Want more?

How K-Pop Stars Took Over the Front Row at Fashion Week

Blackpink’s Greatest Fashion Moments, From the Red Carpet to the Stage

Why the Internet is Buzzing About K-Pop Group Loona’s New Music Video With Matching Outfits