K-Swiss Signs Rising Tennis Stars Ajla Tomljanovic and Cameron Norrie

Much of K-Swiss’ heritage is rooted in tennis. And to start a new decade, the brand is ensuring it remains a player in the sport by signing a pair of rising stars: Ajla Tomljanovic and Cameron Norrie.

Both Tomljanovic and Norrie, according to the brand, were signed to multiyear apparel and footwear brand partnerships. K-Swiss said the athletes will represent both the K-Swiss Tennis category as well as serve as global brand ambassadors for the K-Swiss Lifestyle.

Tomljanovic, 26, is the 52nd ranked women’s singles player in the world. Her highest ranking since turning pro on December 2009 is No. 39 in April 2019.

“She has had strong results throughout her career and we believe this is just the beginning. Additionally, Ajla exemplifies everything we are looking for in a global brand ambassador,” K-Swiss VP Mike Miringoff said in a statement.

Norrie, who turned pro in 2017, is currently ranked 62 among men’s singles players.

“At 24 years-old and with only two years completed on the ATP Tour his results have been outstanding and among the best for his age,” Miringoff said in a statement. “We love the way Cameron competes and believe there is no limit to what he can accomplish in the coming years.”

K-Swiss said Tomljanovic will lace up the Ultrashot 2 performance tennis shoe on the court, which is available now and retails for $135, and Norrie will wear Hypercourt Supreme, which comes with a $135 price tag.

