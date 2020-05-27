K-Swiss Joins Forces With NOH8 Campaign on a Pride Sneaker You’ll Love

K-Swiss’ latest collaboration brings positivity to every step you take.

The classic heritage brand is joining forces with the NOH8 Campaign for a sneaker inspired by the organization’s work towards gender and human equality and its participation in the fight against discrimination and inequality in all forms. The NOH8 Campaign x K-Swiss Classic VN debuts on June 1 on KSwiss.com as well as Amazon.com retailing for $75 individually or for $100 with the addition of limited-edition rainbow stripe socks.

NOH8 Campaign x K-Swiss Pride Classic VN. CREDIT: Courtesy of K-Swiss

NOH8 Campaign x K-Swiss Pride Classic VN. CREDIT: Courtesy of K-Swiss

The low-top sneaker highlights rainbow stripes across both the lateral and medial sides with smooth leather uppers and a reimagined colorful K-Swiss logo across the tongue. Finished with a purple heel counter and a comfy EVA foam midsole, the inner sockliner comes emblazoned with the NOH8 logo.

NOH8 Campaign x K-Swiss Pride Classic VN. CREDIT: Courtesy of K-Swiss

Each sneaker also arrives in a limited-edition box featuring a collage of hundreds of faces photographed by celebrity photographer Adam Bouska, who founded the NOH8 Campaign with his partner Jeff Parshley.

The finishing touch includes a subtle reminder for love over hate with a special message imprinted on the outsole.

NOH8 Campaign x K-Swiss Pride Classic VN. CREDIT: Courtesy of K-Swiss

To continue to pay forward this message of support and equality, K-Swiss is set to donate a portion of sales from the new capsule directly to the NOH8 Campaign to help continue their mission of promoting LGBT marriage, gender and human equality.