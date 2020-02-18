K-Swiss Gives ‘Breaking Bad’ a ‘Dangerous’ Sneaker Makeover

K-Swiss is joining Breaking Bad for a series of three sneaker styles inspired by the hit show.

Dropping online at kswiss.com on Feb. 20, the brand created three different iterations of the court-inspired, low-top Classic 2000s featuring major themes and ideas from the series. The pairs retail from $80 to $90, coming in men’s sizes and arriving in a special periodic table-themed shoe box and wrapping paper.

The “Cooking” colorway reimagines the sneaker with a dual-layered upper inspired by the coveralls worn by Walter White in the show; the neon yellow top layer unzips to reveal an all-white leather underneath. The style is finished off with the name Heisenberg, White’s alias, written across the sole and Breaking Bad-inspired periodic table elements on the heel.

K-Swiss x Breaking Bad Classic 2000 “Cooking” CREDIT: Courtesy of K-Swiss

After the “Cooking” comes the “Cleaning,” a similar design with a bright orange finish with the same name scrawled across the bottom and similar design on the heel. The top layer on this colorway features a rubbery lining instead of its counterpart’s more canvas-like interior, unzipping to uncover a black leather sneaker.

K-Swiss x Breaking Bad Classic 2000 “Cleaning” CREDIT: Courtesy of K-Swiss

The third and final design may look familiar to any die-hard fans of the series; the brand first dropped the “Recreational Vehicle” sneaker on Oct. 17, 2019, timed with the series follow-up Netflix feature film debut in October, “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.” The style shows a faded white hue reminiscent of the color of the RV from the show in addition to bright stripes with accents influenced by the vehicle as well.

K-Swiss x Breaking Bad Classic 2000 “Recreational Vehicle” CREDIT: Courtesy of K-Swiss

The lifestyle brand teased the original sneaker collaboration with the Greenhouse app and the award-winning former A&E drama (which ran from 2008-2013), showing two angles of the shoe and the silhouette of its outsole. “Danger is coming,” read the captions, along with the date “10.17.19,” likely referencing its release on Oct. 17.

K-Swiss recently collaborated with other pop culture favorites, including “The Matrix” and “Angry Birds” in December.

