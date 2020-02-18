K-Swiss Gives ‘Breaking Bad’ a ‘Dangerous’ Sneaker Makeover

K-Swiss is joining Breaking Bad for a series of three sneaker styles inspired by the hit show.
Dropping online at kswiss.com on Feb. 20, the brand created three different iterations of the court-inspired, low-top Classic 2000s featuring major themes and ideas from the series. The pairs retail from $80 to $90, coming in men’s sizes and arriving in a special periodic table-themed shoe box and wrapping paper.
The “Cooking” colorway reimagines the sneaker with a dual-layered upper inspired by the coveralls worn by Walter White in the show; the neon yellow top layer unzips to reveal an all-white leather underneath. The style is finished off with the name Heisenberg, White’s alias, written across the sole and Breaking Bad-inspired periodic table elements on the heel.
After the “Cooking” comes the “Cleaning,” a similar design with a bright orange finish with the same name scrawled across the bottom and similar design on the heel. The top layer on this colorway features a rubbery lining instead of its counterpart’s more canvas-like interior, unzipping to uncover a black leather sneaker.
The third and final design may look familiar to any die-hard fans of the series; the brand first dropped the “Recreational Vehicle” sneaker on Oct. 17, 2019, timed with the series follow-up Netflix feature film debut in October, “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.” The style shows a faded white hue reminiscent of the color of the RV from the show in addition to bright stripes with accents influenced by the vehicle as well.
The lifestyle brand teased the original sneaker collaboration with the Greenhouse app and the award-winning former A&E drama (which ran from 2008-2013), showing two angles of the shoe and the silhouette of its outsole. “Danger is coming,” read the captions, along with the date “10.17.19,” likely referencing its release on Oct. 17.
K-Swiss recently collaborated with other pop culture favorites, including “The Matrix” and “Angry Birds” in December.
