Jordan Brand’s Newest Sneaker Pays Tribute To Three Classic Silhouettes

Jordan Brand’s newest sneaker brings the best of the 1990s to modern-day.

Inspired by the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, the sneaker takes inspiration from the Air Jordan 7, the Nike Air Max 180 and the Nike Air Force 5 with its modern take on retro features. The Jordan Zoom ’92 releases globally starting on July 24 at Nike.com as well as on the SNKRS app and at select retailers.

Jordan Zoom ’92. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

You can find elements of the Air Jordan 7 in the bold split across the new silhouette’s upper, forming blocked, layered visibility that allows for transparent detailing and added depth; the heel badge also echoes elements from the 7’s molded patent heel. The Air Max 180 and the Nike Air Force 5 become evident with an exposed forefoot Zoom Air Bag as well as blend of basketball-style designs. The mix of textures across the uppers serves as an additional tribute to the two sneakers.

“When you think back to that energy out of Barcelona in ’92, people all over the world were able to watch the dream, and the footwear gave them a piece of it,” said Gentry Humphrey, VP of Jordan Brand footwear, in a release. The sneakers will also be available in six unique colorways ranging from classic black and white to a standout Lakers-style purple and yellow combination.

The 1992 Summer Olympics were the event where the iconic basketball “Dream Team” came to be. Consisting of Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Larry Bird, Karl Malone, Magic Johnson, Charles Barkley and more, the unstoppable team went on to win the gold medal championship game over Croatia.

Since then, the legend of the “Dream Team” still remains one of the most talked-about sports teams in history; the group was even profiled as part of ESPN’s Michael Jordan docuseries, “The Last Dance,” that aired in April and May of this year.

Stadium Goods and Christie’s are even auctioning off one of Michael Jordan’s game-worn pair of Air Jordan 7 “Olympic” sneakers from the baller’s time with the team at the 1992 Olympics as part of its new auction titled “Original Air: Michael Jordan Game-Worn and Player Exclusive Sneaker Rarities.” These Jordans are worth around $50,000 to $70,000.