Jordan Brand Reveals Russell Westbrook’s Latest Signature Shoe With a Facetasm Collaboration

Russell Westbrook in Why Not? apparel and the Jordan Why Not? Zer0.4.

The latest signature shoe of NBA star Russell Westbrook — who is just as stylish as he is athletic — is arriving soon. And with the sneaker’s debut, the baller aims to show how the worlds of basketball and fashion don’t have to be separate.

Jordan Brand will deliver Westbrook’s signature Jordan Why Not? Zer0.4 — as well as an apparel collection — at the top of 2021, and one of the introductory colorways was created in collaboration with Japanese fashion brand Facetasm. The footwear and apparel with Facetasm, according to Jordan Brand, tie back to each other in color and material choices and feature “aggressive blocking, fast angles and a sharp, irreverent attitude.”

“We make things from a place of freedom and fun. This latest collaboration is a testament to that way of thinking,” Facetasm founder Hiromichi Ochiai, who met Westbrook on the baller’s Asia tours in 2018 and 2019, said in a statement. “We also wanted to create something that people would be moved by, reflecting the spirit of that phrase, ‘Why Not?'”

The collection is executed in a green and orange palette, and is delivered with playful graphics dating back to Westbrook’s childhood.

As for as the tech utilized in the Jordan Why Not? Zer0.4 sneaker, the highlight is its court-ready, double-stacked Zoom Air bag, which the brand said was added to help improve responsiveness and cushioning.

(L to R): The “Trust & Loyalty,” “Family,” “Facetasm” and “Upbringing” colorways of the Jordan Why Not? Zer0.4. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jordan Brand

The apparel collection will feature selections including a track suit, a jacket, hoodie and T-shirt.

The Jordan Why Not? collection arrives Jan. 14, 2021.

Additionally, Jordan Brand confirmed that subsequent colorways of the Why Not? Zer0.4 sneaker are inspired by “basketball, design, fashion, his hometown, and his wife and kids.”

Russell Westbrook with his family wearing the Jordan Why Not? Zer0.4. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jordan Brand

Jordan Why Not? Zer0.4. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jordan Brand

Jordan Why Not? Zer0.4. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jordan Brand

NBA star Russell Westbrook in the Jordan Why Not? Zer0.4. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jordan Brand