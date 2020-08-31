The Air Jordan Retro 1 ‘Milan’ Is Long Sold Out, but You Can Still Buy a Pair

Jordan Brand released the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Milan” in February, a look that celebrates the company’s connection to Italian fashion. Soon after it dropped, the look sold out.

However, you can still buy a pair — albeit at a slightly higher cost.

On the “stock market of things” StockX, for instance, the lowest asking price at time of publication is $154 for a men’s size 15 and the highest asking price is $746 for a men’s size 5. Also at time of publication, the highest bid is $631 for a men’s size 5.5.

On resale platform GOAT, the lowest asking price for the same sneaker is $184 for a men’s size 15 and the highest is $1,250 for a size 5.5.

Air Jordan 1 Mid “Milan.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Air Jordan 1 Mid “Milan,” $154 and up; StockX.com

Related Kristen Stewart Makes a Case for Athleisure-Chic Style in Striped Leggings & Adidas Miley Cyrus Works Out in a Chanel Sports, Leggings & $1,900 Futuristic Nikes Kristin Cavallari Scales a Wall in Classic Cropped Leggings & Bright Blue Socks

To Buy: Air Jordan 1 Mid “Milan,” $184 and up; GOAT.com

Watch on FN

Stadium Goods also has pairs of the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Milan” for sale. The prices of the shoe from the secondary market standout start at $299 for a men’s size 11 and goes as high as $410 for a men’s size 9.5.

On Flight Club, a men’s size 15 is the low price, selling for $265, and the high price is $1,250 for a size 4 or 4.5.

Air Jordan 1 Mid “Milan.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Air Jordan 1 Mid “Milan,” $299 and up; Stadiumgoods.com

To Buy: Air Jordan 1 Mid “Milan,” $265 and up; Flightclub.com

According to Jordan Brand, the manufacturing process of the Air Jordan 2 — which was released in 1986 — was the start of the company’s connection to Italian fashion. For the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Milan” release this year, the brand referenced the city’s spires and gothic architecture for the shoe’s “sun-glinted pastel color scheme” and further carried out the theme with a MLN hangtag.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.