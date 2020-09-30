Jordan Brand Strengthens Its Commitment to the Black Community With a New Series of Talks

Jordan Brand bolstered its commitment to the Black community today with another equal opportunity and justice-focused initiative.

The latest effort is Jordan Real Talk, a series of conversations hosted by Angela Rye that will be focused on education and awareness. The athletic powerhouse explained that the series will “highlight key issues facing the Black community and how to drive actionable solutions” and “help people better understand how racism still affects the Black community today.”

Jordan Real Talk, according to the brand, will encourage people to engage in actions such as voting, community involvement and economic and social justice reform advocacy.

For the series, Jordan Brand will bring in guests including its sponsored athletes and influencers, journalists, social justice experts and community activists. It will air on Jordan Brand’s YouTube and Instagram channels.

Watch on FN

“We know our commitment requires action, not just words, and we are already seeing signs that change is possible when inspiration meets action,” Jordan Brand president Craig Williams said in a statement. “We will continue to do our part to create actionable and meaningful change to bring equal justice and opportunity for Black people and all people of color.”

The guests for the first episode include NBA star Chris Paul and writer-activist Baratunde Thurston, who will speak about “the basics of voting, the importance of local officials, the challenges of misinformation and the power of the Black vote.”

Jordan Real Talk will debut on Oct. 7.

At the start of July, the company revealed significant financial commitments it was making to the betterment of the Black community. Michael Jordan and his namesake label revealed a plan to donate $100 million over the next 10 years to organizations that promote racial equality, social justice and greater access to education. Toward the end of the month, Jordan Brand announced the first three partners that will receive donations: the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Inc., Formerly Incarcerated & Convicted People and Families Movement and Black Voters Matter.