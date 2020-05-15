The New Jordan Delta ‘Vachetta Tan’ Is Available Now

A new colorway of Jordan Brand’s shoe designed for daily wear, the Jordan Delta, is available now.

The Jordan Delta “Vachetta Tan” is available now in full family sizing via Nike.com and at select retailers. The look is executed predominantly in the vachetta tan hue and features hits of light cream, rust factor and sail throughout.

The men’s and women’s sizes retail for $130, the big kids’ comes with an $85 price tag, little kids’ sizes will sell for $60 and infant/toddler sizes will retail for $45.

A look at the Jordan Brand Delta “Vachetta Tan.” CREDIT: Courtesy

The sneaker, according to Jordan Brand, “brings together its heritage of high-end material craftsmanship and high-tech construction methods.” It features a Tech-Craft upper made with a modern material mix that includes natural suede, breathable mesh and woven ripstop. The upper sits atop a midsole made with Nike’s acclaimed plush React cushioning and a flexible outsole with a traction-focused distorted herringbone pattern.

To further enhance its comfort, Jordan Brand made the upper seamless as a way to avoid abrasion, added padding to the collar and built it with an ergonomic tongue and heel loops.

On June 6, Jordan Brand will release a black colorway of the Jordan Delta. The sail, photo blue and white iteration of the shoe dropped on April 4. The “Sail” iteration is available on the resale market, and is currently on StockX with a lowest ask of $160 and a high bid of $183.