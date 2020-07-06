Jordan Brand Adds Nike Swoosh Branding and Breathable Uppers to Its Delta Sneaker

A new iteration of Jordan Brand’s shoe designed for daily wear, the Jordan Delta, will release next week with a breathable update.

The Jordan Delta Breathe — which will debut in the “Tech White” colorway — is a fresh take on the brand’s latest all-day sneaker. The most notable update Jordan Brand equipped the model with is zonal perforation on the upper to add breathability to the shoe. The perforated upper also reveals something not found on past iterations: Swoosh branding on both the lateral and medial sides.

Other notable elements of the Jordan Delta Breathe include its plush React midsole cushioning, lock-down heel cups, foam-padded tongues, layered materials and exposed stitching. Also, there is plenty of Jordan branding throughout the shoe such as the Jumpman logo on each heel, the word Jumpman printed on the heel pull tabs and insoles and a line pattern that resembles the famous Wings branding on the tongues and insoles.

The Jordan Delta Breathe “Tech White” arrives via the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET on July 15. Retail price for the shoe is set at $130.

Watch on FN

A look at the Jordan Delta Breathe “Tech White.” CREDIT: Courtesy

The heels of the Jordan Delta Breathe “Tech White.” CREDIT: Courtesy

The outsole of the Jordan Delta Breathe “Tech White.” CREDIT: Courtesy

The medial side of the Jordan Delta Breathe “Tech White.” CREDIT: Courtesy

A look from above the Jordan Delta Breathe “Tech White.” CREDIT: Courtesy

Prior iterations of the shoe, without the perforated uppers, include the Jordan Delta “Vachetta Tan,” which arrived in May in full family sizing via Nike.com and at select retailers. The sneakers retail for $130 in men’s and women’s sizing, big kids’ shoes come with an $85 price tag, little kids’ sizes sell for $60 and infant/toddler sizes retail for $45.