The Jordan Delta Breathe Is Getting a Colorful Makeover

Jordan Brand’s new Jordan Delta Breathe sneaker is getting a bold new makeover.

The Jordan Delta Breathe “Multicolor” — which is scheduled to hit shelves in the first week of December — is the latest iteration of Jordan Brand’s new lifestyle shoe that’s it will be launching.

This lifestyle model is designed with all-day comfort in mind starting with light-weight mesh material on the upper for breathability. The material dons various hues including a purple toe cap, red panels on the medial side, and a blue and white heel counter. Unlike previous iterations, a split Swoosh design appears at the sides. The comfortability of the shoe extends to underneath the wearer’s foot as the design utilizes Nike’s innovative React cushioning for the midsole and translucent pods on the outsole providing extra durability.

The Jordan Delta model made its retail debut in the “Vachetta Tan” colorway in May before the latest Breathe variation dropped in the “Tech White” make up in July.

The Jordan Delta Breathe in the “Multicolor” colorway will be released on Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. ET via the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The shoe will come with a $130 price tag.

In related Jordan news, Jordan Brand has confirmed that J Balvin’s highly anticipated Air Jordan 1 collab is releasing on Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. ET via SNKRS and at select retailers.

