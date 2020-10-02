The Jordan x Converse ‘Why Not?’ Pack Sold Out Quickly — but You Can Still Buy It

Russell Westbrook’s Jordan x Converse “Why Not?” pack dropped today, and as expected, the shoes sold out quickly. Now the secondary market is the place for those interested to puck them up.

The two-shoe pack features a pair of the NBA star’s favorite shoes: the Air Jordan 16 and the Converse Chuck 70 High. The Air Jordan 16 is reminiscent of Westbrook’s beloved rock ‘n’ roll-inspired leather jackets, while the Converse Chuck 70 High takes it look from the concrete foundations of a street basketball court.

Retail price was set at $425 and pairs were available via the SNKRS app starting at 10 a.m. ET.

Now, the place to buy. the pack is the secondary market. Lucky for people looking for the pack, there are plenty of sizes available.

On StockX, for instance, the lowest asking price at time of publication is $704 for a men’s size 11 and the highest is $1,700 for a men’s size 7. The highest bid is $700 for a men’s size 10.5.

On GOAT, pairs start at $750 for a men’s size 9.5. The highest asking price at time of publication is $2,000 for men’s sizes 7.5 and 14.

And on eBay, the lowest ask at time of publication is $650 for a men’s size 9.5 and the highest is $1,999 for a men’s size 8.

Russell Westbrook’s Jordan x Converse “Why Not?” pack. CREDIT: Nike

