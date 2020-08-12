Jordan Brand Honors New York With an Inclusive Womenswear Collection and New Campaign

Jordan Brand tapped into New York City’s trendsetting street style scene to create its new inclusive womenswear collection.

Inspired by the five boroughs, the sportswear collection includes a dress, a long-sleeve top, utility pants, a short-sleeve fleece top, a windbreaker, a full-zip fleece hoodie, shorts and a flight suit. The capsule drops on Aug. 15 in Greater China on Aug. 20 in North America and on Aug. 24 globally. The pieces will be available at Nike.com and at select retailers worldwide.

All coated in the brand’s name and recognizable Jumpman logo, the collection also features reflective Jordan infographics inspired by the font used throughout the city’s subway system. The drop also is accompanied by a new campaign featuring three New York-based women photographed in their respective boroughs.

“It was my first time shooting in four months, so it was really nice to photograph all women,” said campaign photographer Raven B. Varona in a release about the campaign. “It’s cool to see how everybody’s style is completely different, and how they looked in the collection, in their environment.”

Varona herself is a Bronx-based photographer known for her portraits and tour imagery. Kia Marie, a Brooklyn-based stylist and content creator whose passions include sneakers and sustainability, is one of the three women in the shoot; Marie is also joined by Queens-based Alissa Nevita, a multi-hyphenate who works with sneakers in the sportswear marketing world. The final woman highlighted in the campaign is Germany Lancaster who comes from and Brooklyn-serves as an art director and model in addition to her title as the founder of Black Girl Beach Day, a beach meet-up focusing on girls of color as an act of solidarity and inclusivity.

“Function is really important when it comes to living in the city,” explained Marie about the capsule. “Things have to be stylish and functional. I like that this collection is where the two merge very seamlessly.”

Read on to find sample images from the campaign and stay tuned to Nike.com for the collection’s drop later this month.

Jordan Brand NYC Apparel Capsule campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Jordan Brand NYC Apparel Capsule campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Jordan Brand NYC Apparel Capsule campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Jordan Brand NYC Apparel Capsule campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike