Jordan Brand’s Jumpman Logo Will Appear On All NBA Statement Edition Uniforms

Jordan Brand announced a new level of its partnership with the NBA today.

The athletic powerhouse revealed that its signature Jumpman logo will appear on the league’s Statement Edition uniforms for all 30 teams staring with the 2020-21 season. The logo, inspired by NBA icon Michael Jordan, will be seen on the right shoulder of the jersey and the left leg of the shorts. The Jordan Brand NBA Statement Edition jerseys will be available for fans to buy beginning in October.

The Statement Edition uniforms are used for special occasions such as major rivalry games or big match-ups and they typically feature an alternate colorway than the team’s regular uniforms. Jordan Brand described the new game-ready jerseys as a natural connection for its namesake athlete and his approach to the game.

The Atlanta Hawks were one of the first teams to give an early look at the upcoming designs on the team’s Twitter account. The images show three uniforms coming in colorways with the Jumpman logo visible on the standout black, red and gold offering. Hawks’ star athlete Trae Young also debuted a look at the full jersey including the shorts with coordinating contrast striping. The designs may vary for each individual team.

You look good, you feel good… You feel good, you play good💯

New Look👀❄️ #TrueToAtlanta pic.twitter.com/0qBlYQz9su — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) July 21, 2020

The use of the Jumpman logo broadens the brand’s reach within the league. The company has been outfitting the Charlotte Hornets since 2017 and has also provided the NBA All-Star Game uniforms for three years running.

Before the players put on their branded jerseys, arena tunnels have served as a runway for basketball stars to show off their personal flair and style in the past. The walk-in gives as an opportunity for athletes to deliver outrageous outfits — think themed costumers or high-fashion pieces from Gucci, Louis Vuitton and more. For brands, this arrival also provides a way to showcase their best designs on influential NBA stars before they switch into their uniforms.

According to sources who spoke with ESPN, though, a new entry mandate could require players to be “in uniform and warm-ups when they arrive” to games. The rule was reportedly finalized at the end of last week — less than a month before the NBA season resumes in Orlando, Fla., on July 30.