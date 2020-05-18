Jordan Brand Gifts Collaborators Unreleased Sneakers Featured on ‘The Last Dance’

ESPN’s aired the final two episodes of “The Last Dance” last night, the 10-part docuseries highlighting Michael Jordan and his Chicago Bulls team’s final championship run during the 1997-98 NBA season. To celebrate, Jordan Brand gifted some of its top collaborators an unreleased sneaker.

A detailed look at the unreleased Jordan Centre Court was shared on Instagram by Edison Chen, founder of streetwear label Clot and frequent collaborator of Jordan Brand. His work includes the release of an Air Jordan 13 Low and an Air Jordan 1 Mid.

The style was first seen on the feet of MJ in episode one of the series. The look was designed in a tonal white colorway and makes use of a premium low-cut leather construction. It features textured overlays on the heel that are reminiscent of the classic “Wings” logo seen near the heel. Capping off the look is a white midsole and outsole.

Included with the shoe is a note that reads, “Our team here wanted to thank you for your continued support of the Jordan Brand. To show our appreciation, we’re sharing with you the Center Court shoe — an unreleased, exclusive model as seen in ‘The Last Dance.’ We hope you enjoy.”

Jordan Brand has not revealed the release information surrounding the Jordan Centre Court and as of now it is only an exclusive to friends and family of the brand.

In related Jordan Brand news, the latest Air Jordan 4 “Purple Metallic” is releasing Wednesday followed by the Air Jordan 13 “Flint” on May 30. Both pairs will be available on the SNKRS app and will retail for $190.