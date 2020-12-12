Jordan Brand Signs NBA Stars Bradley Beal and Caris LeVert

Jordan Brand’s athlete roster just got a bit larger.

The athletic powerhouse announced Friday that it signed a pair of NBA stars: Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards and Caris LeVert of the Brooklyn Nets.

“It’s a blessing and an honor to be a part of this family. It’s very exclusive. They take care of their athletes very well, and they do a great job of telling their stories,” Beal said in an interview with Jordan Brand. “It’s a responsibility to represent the brand. I’m looking forward to this opportunity and being part of the family.”

Beal, who was the third overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, posted career high numbers last season. The two-time NBA All-Star averaged 30.5 points and 6.1 assists per game during the 2019-20 regular season.

As for LeVert, who was picked No. 20 in the 2016 NBA Draft, also posted career best in 2019-20. The baller averaged 18.7 points and 4.4 assists per game.

“It’s crazy, I was just talking to a friend a month and a half ago, and he asked me if I’d ever sign with Jordan. A week later, I got the call,” LeVert told Jordan Brand. “I’m looking forward to building with the brand.”

The company said both Beal and LeVert have been working out in the latest signature shoe for NBA icon Michael Jordan, the Air Jordan 35. As for Beal, he has also hit the court in the Jordan React Elevation.

“The AJ35s are great. They’re even better than I expected. I’m usually a low-top guy, but the mids feel just as comfortable,” Beal told Jordan Brand. “I’m a huge fan of the Jordan React Elevation, too. Both shoes are very lightweight and flexible, which I love. On the court, I need to be very nimble. Those shoes provide the stability and flexibility for me to perform to the best of my ability.”

The Air Jordan 35 is available now via Nike.com for $180 and the Jordan React Elevation retails for $120.

Air Jordan 35 “Sisterhood.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Foot Locker

Jordan React Elevation. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Air Jordan 35, $180; Nike.com

To Buy: Jordan React Elevation, $120; Nike.com

