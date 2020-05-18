Jordan Brand Delivers Star-Studded Ad for the Final Episode of ‘The Last Dance’

Last night, ESPN aired the final two episodes of the 10-part docuseries on Michael Jordan’s final NBA championship-winning season with the Chicago Bulls, “The Last Dance.” And as the series came to an end, Jordan Brand revealed a compelling ad via social media declaring that its story is far from over.

The 1-minute clip is narrated by DJ Khaled and features cameos from several athletes and entertainers associated with MJ’s namesake label mixed in with highlights from the greatest basketball player of all time’s career.

Khaled starts the ad by discussing MJ’s highlights. “Michael, Michael, Michael. What did you do? The rings, the bling, the logo, the legacy. End of story,” he said before Jordan himself says, “Nah.” The DJ then continues to discuss the Jordan Brand legacy with celebrating the company’s new class of stars. “We breaking ankles, we breaking records, coast to coast, overseas, in the paint, above the rim, at the buzzer,” Khaled said.

From the basketball world, the short film highlights NBA standouts Zion Williamson, Luka Doncic, Carmelo Anthony and several others, as well as WNBA star Kia Nurse.

Away from the hardwood, the video shows the influence MJ and Air Jordans have had on other sports, entertainment and fashion. Some of the big names in the clip include NFL wide receiver Michael Thomas, Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts, BMX rider Nigel Sylvester, designer Virgil Abloh and musicians Teyanna Taylor, Travis Scott and Billie Eilish.

The ad ends with a message that only Air Jordan and Jordan Brand can deliver properly: “In this family no one flies alone.”