Jordan Brand Pays Homage to the Windy City & Michael Jordan for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game

For the NBA All-Star 2020, Jordan Brand is celebrating its namesake — and the city where he won six titles.

With All-Star Weekend being held in Chicago this year, Jordan Brand is celebrating Michael Jordan’s career and the Windy City itself. The Air Jordan 3 “Retro U” comes in Bulls red, with “Nike Chi” replacing the “Nike Air” branding, while a new version of the Air Jordan 34, called the “Jordan Unite,” features all eight colors of the Chicago transit system.

Air Jordan 3 “Retro U” CREDIT: Courtesy

Air Jordan 34 “Jordan Unite” CREDIT: Courtesy

Meanwhile, another colorway of the Jordan 34 comes in white, black and red, with a shroud on the upper giving it a fresh look.

Air Jordan 34 “SE” CREDIT: Courtesy

Two other releases pay respects to Jordan himself. The limited-edition “New Beginnings” Pack brings back two styles the legend wore on the court: the Nike Air Ship PE and the Air Jordan 1 High ’85, which returns in its original form.

Nike Air Ship PE (L) and the Air Jordan 1 High ’85 CREDIT: Courtesy

For women, an Air Jordan 1 High OG comes in a colorway that pays tribute to both Jordan’s collegiate and professional career, with blue and red accents representing his time at North Carolina and on the Bulls, respectively.

Air Jordan 1 High OG CREDIT: Courtesy

Additionally, the Jordan Why Not? Zer0.3, Russell Westbrook’s signature sneaker, is getting two fresh takes in honor of All-Star Weekend. The shoe is being released in a vibrant, multicolor iteration, “LA Born,” to represent Westbrook’s hometown of Los Angeles.

Jordan Why Not? Zer0.3 “LA Born” CREDIT: Courtesy

It is also dropping as part of the “Jordan Unite” collection in a colorway inspired by Westbrook’s love of basketball.

Jordan Why Not? Zer0.3 “Jordan Unite” CREDIT: Courtesy

All-Star Weekend is being held from Feb. 14 through Feb. 16.

