Jordan Brand Pays Homage to the Windy City & Michael Jordan for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game

For the NBA All-Star 2020, Jordan Brand is celebrating its namesake — and the city where he won six titles.
With All-Star Weekend being held in Chicago this year, Jordan Brand is celebrating Michael Jordan’s career and the Windy City itself. The Air Jordan 3 “Retro U” comes in Bulls red, with “Nike Chi” replacing the “Nike Air” branding, while a new version of the Air Jordan 34, called the “Jordan Unite,” features all eight colors of the Chicago transit system.
Meanwhile, another colorway of the Jordan 34 comes in white, black and red, with a shroud on the upper giving it a fresh look.
Two other releases pay respects to Jordan himself. The limited-edition “New Beginnings” Pack brings back two styles the legend wore on the court: the Nike Air Ship PE and the Air Jordan 1 High ’85, which returns in its original form.
For women, an Air Jordan 1 High OG comes in a colorway that pays tribute to both Jordan’s collegiate and professional career, with blue and red accents representing his time at North Carolina and on the Bulls, respectively.
Additionally, the Jordan Why Not? Zer0.3, Russell Westbrook’s signature sneaker, is getting two fresh takes in honor of All-Star Weekend. The shoe is being released in a vibrant, multicolor iteration, “LA Born,” to represent Westbrook’s hometown of Los Angeles.
It is also dropping as part of the “Jordan Unite” collection in a colorway inspired by Westbrook’s love of basketball.
All-Star Weekend is being held from Feb. 14 through Feb. 16.
