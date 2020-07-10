Jordan Brand’s Latest Lifestyle Shoe Will Come Packaged In a Hard Case

Jordan Brand will soon introduce a new sneaker from its lifestyle division known as Jordan AJNT23.

Having already released overseas, the basketball-focused brand has once again tapped legendary designer Tinker Hatfield to design its latest model. According to its product description, the shoe features a high-tech one-pull system that fastens both the knobs and the strap seen across the breathable black nylon upper. Elevating the look are gold accents including the Jumpman embroidery and hardware found on the tip of the aforementioned strap. The look is completed with a white foam midsole and a speckled translucent outsole.

The Air Jordan AJNT23.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan AJNT23.

The medial side of the Air Jordan AJNT23.

Aside from the sneakers, the product images reveal that the shoe will come packaged with a Jordan-branded metal case. This isn’t the first time that the brand released sneakers in protective cases. When the Air Jordan 17 debuted in 2002, the shoe was bundled with a metal carrying case and came with a $200 price tag, which was the most expensive Air Jordans to ever hit shelves at that time.

A top view of the Air Jordan AJNT23.

The heel of the Air Jordan AJNT23.

The outsole of the Air Jordan AJNT23.

The Jordan AJNT23 in its metal case.

The metal case of the Jordan AJNT23.

At the time of press, Jordan Brand has yet to announce the release information surrounding the Jordan AJNT23 but it’s expected to drop on Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers.

In related Air Jordan news, readers will be able to buy the latest Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Smoke Grey” starting tomorrow. It will launch on the SNKRS app and at select retailers for $170.