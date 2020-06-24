Jordan Brand’s Latest Sneaker Is Made for Running

It’s not often that Jordan Brand releases a new sneaker that’s not within the performance basketball category but that’s exactly what it did with its latest shoe.

The latest Jordan Air Zoom Renegade is releasing as part of the brand’s running line, and according to its product description, it “is a lightweight, stable shoe designed to help athletes who run to train get the most from their momentum.” The new running silhouette features a nano-printed material on the upper that’s lightweight and breathable, and the shoe’s standout feature is in the tooling, which is similar to Nike’s upcoming Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT%.

The Jordan Air Zoom Renegade. CREDIT: Nike

The lateral side of the Jordan Air Zoom Renegade. CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Jordan Air Zoom Renegade. CREDIT: Nike

A Cushlon foam midsole houses two responsive Zoom Air pods that sit under the ball of the wearer’s forefoot and also extends out from the sides for stability. Another hidden element is the thin, but firm, plate that stretches from toe to heel that functions with the Zoom Air providing additional support. Capping off the look is the use of a flexible rubber band on the outsole, which attaches from the forefoot to the heel to smooth out the sensation of rolling from your heel onto your toes when running.

A top view of the Jordan Air Zoom Renegade. CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Jordan Air Zoom Renegade. CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the Jordan Air Zoom Renegade. CREDIT: Nike

Although the Jordan Air Zoom Renegade has released on Nike’s website overseas, a stateside launch has not yet been announced by Jordan Brand. However, it will likely drop on Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers soon.