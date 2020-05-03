Shoppers Crowd Atlanta Mall on Jordan 5 ‘Fire Red’ Release Date

It was a familiar scene outside the Jimmy Jazz store at Atlanta’s Greenbriar Mall on Saturday.

After the Jordan 5 “Fire Red” sold out online, dozens of people stood in line outside the shop hoping to pick up the kicks in person. While Air Jordan releases tend to draw crowds, this latest drop comes just days after Georgia lifted stay-at-home orders. In violation of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines — which ask individuals to keep 6 feet distance from each other — shoppers appeared to be tightly packed within a small area of the mall.

Here’s what it looked like as Jimmy Jazz’s doors opened at Greenbriar Mall in Atlanta. Everyone I talked to was in line for a new Air Jordan 5 that sold out online. pic.twitter.com/opbqIC08mq — Charlie Gile (@CharlieGileNBC) May 2, 2020

Georgia is one of a number of states, including South Carolina, Colorado and Alabama, that has allowed nonessential businesses to unlock their doors. Gov. Brian Kemp reopened the state on April 24, starting with fitness centers and personal care businesses; restaurants and theaters opened back up on April 27.

The Air Jordan 5 “Fire Red” dropped on the SNKRS app yesterday at 10 a.m. ET, with a $200 price tag in adult sizing. The silhouette additionally released in big kids’ sizing ($140), little kids’ sizing ($80) and toddlers’ sizing ($60).

The colorway features a white leather upper with a contrasting black midsole and red accents on the collar, tongue, heel and lace locks. According to Jordan Brand, NBA icon Michael Jordan sported the kicks for a March 28, 1990 matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, in which he notched a career-high 69 points. Prior to Saturday’s drop, the Jordan 5 “Fire Red” shock dropped on the SNKRS app on April 19, during the ESPN premiere of the highly anticipated documentary, “The Last Dance,” covering the baller’s final championship-winning season with the Chicago Bulls.