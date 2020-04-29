Eminem Is Raffling Off Rare Jordan 4s Worth $20K for COVID-19 Relief

Eminem is pitching in amid the coronavirus fight.

The 47-year-old hip-hop legend, whose given name is Marshall Mathers, announced on Instagram today that he is donating an extra pair of his Jordan 4 Retro “Carhartt x Eminem” sneakers to StockX to be auctioned off for COVID-19 relief. The winner will also receive a vintage Undercrwn Detroit Slim Tee.

Those wishing to win the sneakers can place a bid now on StockX.com. Tickets to enter the auction cost $10.

Past pairs of the Jordan 4 Retro “Carhartt x Eminem” have gone for between $20,000 and $28,000 on the StockX website. The shoes initially released in 2015, when the rapper and Jordan Brand put just 10 pairs up for bidding on eBay.com, with proceeds going to the Marshall Mathers Foundation. (The non-profit benefits at-risk youth, primarily in Detroit, Eminem’s hometown.)The kicks include a Shady XV logo to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Eminem’s Shady Records label, as well as a hockey mask and backward E associated with the rapper.

Jordan Brand has become known for its buzzy collaborations with top brands, such as Supreme, Dior and Off-White, as well as with celebrities including Drake and Travis Scott. Eminem himself has done several collabs with the sneaker giant, and none of them are easy to get. For instance, his “Encore” Air Jordan 4 has regularly sold in the five-figure range, with prices on the auction block going up as high as $40,000 per pair. When the kicks were initially made in 2005, there were reportedly just about 50 pairs created, going only to family and friends.