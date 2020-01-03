Jonah Hill and Adidas Are Reportedly Joining Forces for Three New Sneaker Colorways

Jonah Hill has never hidden his love for Adidas sneakers — the actor regularly wears shoes from the brand. And now, he could have his own collaboration coming out.

Twitter user @pyleaks tweeted today that the two big names are joining forces to drop two colorways of the Samba, retailing for $110, and one colorway of the Superstar silhouette, for $140.

Adidas and Hill have yet to confirm the news.

*LEAK ALERT*: @adidasoriginals & @JonahHill have finally teamed up to drop a collab. The duo will be dropping 2 colorways in the Samba & 1 colorway of the Superstars.

The Adidas Samba. CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas Superstar. CREDIT: Adidas

The brand tapped Hill in October 2018 to help preview their updated Lxcon sneaker before releasing the pair to stores in January 2019.

To tout the kicks, Hill posted a picture of himself wearing the never-before-seen pair on his Instagram, saying: “Got my new reading in the bathroom waiting to take a bath #ad @adidasOriginals #adidasOriginals hooked it uppp.”

On top of continuously sharing images of his Adidas sneakers with his 1.7 million Instagram followers, Hill favors the brand when going out and about. He owns multiple different silhouettes and colorways from the brand and has been wearing them for years in the spotlight.

He chose a black leather shoe with white Three Stripes while making a stop in Los Angeles last May and even chose a bright orange suede pair of sneakers from the brand when appearing for a photo call at the Berlin Film Festival in February 2019 for his movie “Mid90s.”

Jonah Hill outside the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, May 13, 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

Jonah Hill in orange Adidas sneakers at “Mid90s” photocall during the Berlin Film Festival, Feb. 10, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jonah Hill rocks a hoodie with comfy pants and Adidas kicks, Oct. 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jonah Hill out and about, Los Angeles, Nov. 2016. CREDIT: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Stay tuned to FN for more updates on the potential Adidas x Jonah Hill collab release date.

