Sign up for our newsletter today!

Jonah Hill and Adidas Are Reportedly Joining Forces for Three New Sneaker Colorways

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
Jonah Hill
Jonah Hill
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jonah Hill has never hidden his love for Adidas sneakers — the actor regularly wears shoes from the brand. And now, he could have his own collaboration coming out.

Twitter user @pyleaks tweeted today that the two big names are joining forces to drop two colorways of the Samba, retailing for $110, and one colorway of the Superstar silhouette, for $140.

Adidas and Hill have yet to confirm the news.

Adidas Samba
The Adidas Samba.
CREDIT: Adidas

adidas superstar
Adidas Superstar.
CREDIT: Adidas

The brand tapped Hill in October 2018 to help preview their updated Lxcon sneaker before releasing the pair to stores in January 2019.

To tout the kicks, Hill posted a picture of himself wearing the never-before-seen pair on his Instagram, saying: “Got my new reading in the bathroom waiting to take a bath #ad @adidasOriginals #adidasOriginals hooked it uppp.”

Related

Marketing Plays: Adidas Reveals New Women's-Focused Campaign and Collection + More News

Lucy Hale Mixes Up Her Ensemble With Adidas Sneakers and a Leather Biker Jacket

Round Two Founder Sean Wotherspoon Is Collaborating With Adidas

On top of continuously sharing images of his Adidas sneakers with his 1.7 million Instagram followers, Hill favors the brand when going out and about. He owns multiple different silhouettes and colorways from the brand and has been wearing them for years in the spotlight.

He chose a black leather shoe with white Three Stripes while making a stop in Los Angeles last May and even chose a bright orange suede pair of sneakers from the brand when appearing for a photo call at the Berlin Film Festival in February 2019 for his movie “Mid90s.”

Ace Hotel, jonah hill, blonde, adidas sneakers, black
Jonah Hill outside the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, May 13, 2019.
CREDIT: Splash News
jonah hill, pink jacket, adidas, sneakers, orange, photocall
Jonah Hill in orange Adidas sneakers at “Mid90s” photocall during the Berlin Film Festival, Feb. 10, 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Jonah HillJonah Hill out and about, New York, USA - 01 Oct 2018
Jonah Hill rocks a hoodie with comfy pants and Adidas kicks, Oct. 2018.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Jonah HillJonah Hill out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Nov 2016Jonah Hill leaving Fred Segal in West Hollywood
Jonah Hill out and about, Los Angeles, Nov. 2016.
CREDIT: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Stay tuned to FN for more updates on the potential Adidas x Jonah Hill collab release date.

Want more?

Round Two Founder Sean Wotherspoon Is Collaborating With Adidas

The Jonah Hill-Endorsed Adidas Originals LXCON Sneaker Is Almost Here

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad