Jonah Hill Confirms Partnership With Adidas Originals

The rumors of multihyphenate talent Jonah Hill partnering with Adidas have been confirmed.

The “Maniac” actor — who frequently is spotted in public wearing looks from the Three Stripes — shared a post on Instagram today announcing that he has something coming soon with the German athletic giant.

“This is the official announcement that I’m partnering with adidas,” Hill captioned his Instagram post. “Thank you adidas for trusting me and believing in my ideas and pushing them to become even better. This is a dream for me to start the journey of creating with a team I respect and love. Thrilled to show you all what we’ve been working on. More coming very soon. @adidasoriginals.”

Although the “Mid90s” writer and director revealed the partnership, details on what will come of it were not disclosed. On Adidas.com, shoppers can sign up for alerts.

On Jan. 3, social media sneaker leak account @pyleaks tweeted that Hill and Adidas Originals were teaming up to drop two colorways of the Samba, which will retail for $110, and a new iteration of the Superstar, which will come with a $140 price tag.

The brand tapped Hill in October 2018 to help preview their updated Lxcon sneaker before releasing the pair to stores in January 2019.

