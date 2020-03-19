John Geiger Is Releasing a New Colorway of His Luxe 003 Sneaker Before Month’s End

While the coronavirus has much of the world at a standstill, sneakers are still hitting the marketplace. Among the brands and designers releasing shoes is John Geiger, who is set to deliver a new iteration of his latest silhouette.

The second colorway of the John Geiger 003, dubbed “Black Python,” will arrive via Johngeigerco.com at 12 p.m. ET on March 27. It will come with a $320 price tag. The look features a black python skin upper consisting of a blue and green holographic stripe and a stark white outsole.

To promote the “Black Python” look, Geiger shared a series of photos by District Dodger that show him wearing the shoes while traveling — where he gets much of his inspiration.

“With the black python being my favorite colorway I’ve designed thus far, we decided to shoot myself in a day-to-day environment,” the designer said in a statement. “Traveling has become my weekly routine, whether it’s for business, family [or] leisure. With a lot of my ideas coming from traveling.”

John Geiger 003 “Black Python.” CREDIT: District Dodger

The John Geiger 003 “Black Python” on foot. CREDIT: District Dodger

Geiger also addressed the coronavirus pandemic in a statement, explaining his decision to continue with the release of the shoe. He said sticking with the brand’s release calendar will keep “many individuals with employment and it would be a travesty if we jeopardized their livelihoods in this time of crisis.”

The company also announced that it is also extending a courtesy 10% discount code to customers that’ll be in a newsletter on release day.

Geiger spoke with FN in October 2019 and explained why he produces all of his footwear from Los Angeles.

“Because I’m a madman and I have to go there every day,” Geiger told FN. “I’ll sleep there sometimes. I had production in China and I moved production to Italy one time and I was like, ‘This isn’t going to work.’ I get to change things last minute — within minutes of releasing. Being hands on is the No. 1 thing.”

