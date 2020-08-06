John Geiger Set to Deliver the Luxurious ‘Black Marble’ Colorway of His 002 High Sneaker

John Geiger’s high-end sneakers have quickly become a favorite among celebrities and sneakerheads alike, having launched his high-end eponymous label just three years ago, and the designer is set to deliver another iteration of his acclaimed 002 High silhouette.

The John Geiger 002 High “Black Marble” is the next to hit retail, available tomorrow through his brand’s e-commerce platform, Johngeigerco.com.

The look is executed with neoprene uppers featuring a bold black marble print with hints of blue throughout. The pattern is unique to each shoe, and no two pairs will appear exactly the same. This iteration of the 002 High also utilizes a black toggle-and-pull closure system with two sets of laces for personalization.

“I’ve I always had some fixation with marble,” Geiger told FN. “Every time I travel somewhere, whether it’s Paris or somewhere in another country, if there’s luxury or elegance, there’s marble.”

The “Black Marble” sneaker — which the designer said ranks in the top five among his favorite 002 High colorways — is completed with a clean white outsole that features John Geiger branding.

“The black upper and white sole has always been something everybody’s wanted, it’s what people tend to like because it goes with a lot more. And then the black marble cool this because it’s like a one-on-one feel, everybody’s shoe is different from the others,” Geiger explained.

Geiger has introduced multiple silhouettes since the debut of the 002 High almost two years ago, but the designer ultimately chose this model to deliver the “Black Marble” concept due to its popularity among his most loyal consumers.

“From a brand standpoint, that was the one that really took John Geiger off. Also, that’s the most recognized and the most sought after pair, the 002 High,” Geiger said. “Even when we have other releases we get emails and DMs of people always asking for the 002 High. At the end of September will be two years since the 002 High has released and it’s just been fun to create new colorways and ideas for that shoe.”

The John Geiger 002 “Black Marble” arrives tomorrow at 12 p.m. ET via Johngeigerco.com. The sneakers will retail for $350.

This iteration, however, isn’t the only colorway he plans to release of the 002 High silhouette in the not-so-distant future. Although he couldn’t provide details of all of his upcoming projects, he did reveal one to FN that he’s working on.

“I have a bunch of endorsements and collaborations, I don’t know how many I can give away, but every time we have a collaboration or an endorsement they’re drawn to the 002s,” Geiger told FN. “We’re working with E.A. Sports, there’s a new version of Madden coming out and there’s a part of the game where the 002s will be in there as a cleat and as a shoe.”

