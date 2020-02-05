New Balance and Joe Freshgoods Will Deliver ‘No Emotions Are Emotions’ Collab During NBA All-Star Weekend

A look at the New Balance x Joe Freshgoods "No Emotions Are Emotions" collection releasing during 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend.

During NBA All-Star Weekend, New Balance and Joe Freshgoods, through his Don’t Be Mad imprint, will deliver a bold two-shoe collaboration featuring a classic look and the brand’s current top-tier basketball shoe.

The “No Emotions Are Emotions” collection will consist of a new-look Made 992 silhouette as well as a reimagined OMN1S basketball sneaker, the style worn on the court by NBA star Kawhi Leonard. In addition to the sneakers, New Balance and Joe Freshgoods will also deliver collaborative apparel.

“No Emotions are emotions is my game face. It’s for people in the world that don’t speak loudly about what they are going to do; they just do it,” Joe Freshgoods said in a statement. “This is my way of connecting Kawhi’s personality to the collection and to my personal brand during All-Star weekend.”

The Joe Freshgoods x New Balance “No Emotions Are Emotions” collection will be sold at a pop-up shop in Chicago during NBA All-Star Weekend from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16.

Details on the pop-up shop will be broken via Joe Freshgoods social media accounts.

Joe Freshgoods x New Balance Made 992 “No Emotions Are Emotions.” CREDIT: New Balance

Joe Freshgoods x New Balance Made 992 “No Emotions Are Emotions.” CREDIT: New Balance

Joe Freshgoods x New Balance OMN1S “No Emotions Are Emotions.” CREDIT: New Balance

Joe Freshgoods x New Balance OMN1S “No Emotions Are Emotions.” CREDIT: New Balance

Want more?

New Balance and Paperboy Paris Team Up for Greenhouse Collaborative Collection

Black History Month Spotlight: Portia Blunt Spearheaded New Balance’s First Black History Month Capsule

Coco Gauff Is Helping New Balance Appeal to Gen Z Consumers — Here’s How