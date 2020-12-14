Joe Freshgoods Celebrates 1970s Chicago Soul With His New Converse Collection

After delivering one of the year’s most sought-after collabs with New Balance, Joe Robinson — known by the sneaker and fashion worlds as Joe Freshgoods — is back with another project, this time with Converse.

For his next collection, the Chicago native channeled what Converse described as a soulful moment experienced by the city in 1976. “I wanted to approach the collection like a reader scrolling through a book about love, Black culture, soul and art. Each piece is a history lesson,” Robinson said in a statement.

The collection was introduced last week through a stunning campaign, highlighted by a Nem Perez-directed video titled A Shirt to Sleep In” featuring a cast of people from Chicago, written by Steven Caputo and produced by Miata Ramos, Marc Moran and Joe Robinson.

The collection is led by two new-look classic sneakers: the Pro Leather and the Chuck 70.

The collection’s Pro Leather is delivered with black floral embroidered uppers executed in suede and velvet, as well as corduroy patches on each heel with “JFG” branding. Also, the look comes with patent leather Star Chevron logos and hits of glitter on the purple outsoles. The Joe Freshgoods x Converse Pro Leather with come with a $120 price tag.

Joe Freshgoods x Converse Pro Leather. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

A closeup of the heels of the Joe Freshgoods x Converse Pro Leather. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

The heels of the Joe Freshgoods x Converse Pro Leather. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

The special packaging created by Joe Freshgoods for his Converse collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

As for the Chuck 70 it will come with patchwork T-shirt uppers that serve as a nod to his history in Chicago multicolored, tie-dye print on the tongues and hang tags attached to the iconic medial side patch. The sneaker will retail for $110.

Additionally, the collection features a tie-dye T-shirt ($50), a boxy white T-shirt with Converse x Joe Freshgoods branding on the front ($75), a black hoodie with contrasting Joe Freshgood’s colorful branding ($100), green track pants with hits of purple and gold on the side seam tape ($100) and a transparent Converse x Joe Freshgoods duffle bag ($120).

The Converse x Joe Freshgoods collection will hit Converse.com and select global retailers on Dec. 17. And Sunday, the designer stated on Instagram that the line will drop via Joefreshgoods.com on Monday at 12 p.m. CT/1 p.m. ET.