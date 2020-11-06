Joe Freshgoods Gets Fans Excited for His Converse Collab by Showing Only a Shoebox

Joe Freshgoods has had quite the year. For instance, he delivered one of the most talked about collaborations of 2020 with New Balance during NBA All-Star Weekend in February, and months later teased his fans with imagery of samples of an Adidas collection that will never hit retail shelves.

Late yesterday, the designer created buzz for his upcoming Converse collaboration on Instagram by showing nothing but the shoebox.

The shoebox Joe Freshgoods shared is orange with the phrase “*not a bootleg this time” written on the top in a font that resembles handwriting. The same font is used on the sides for the words “not a bootleg.”

Despite showing the shoebox, the sneakers themselves have still not yet been revealed. The release info has also not yet been confirmed by Converse or Joe Freshgoods.

Although this is the latest tease of a Converse collaboration, it’s not the first. On Oct. 7, Joe Freshgoods shared on Instagram an image of a chain with a pendant bearing his JFG initials with the Converse logo. He captioned the image, “Another year around the sun, another full circle moment, see you in December @converse. it’s your turnnnnn. not even sure how I keep pulling this shit off. Lol ✌🏾❤️#nomorebootlegs”

The Converse collab is a follow-up to his acclaimed “No Emotions Are Emotions” project with New Balance in February, a two-shoe lineup featuring new-look iterations of the Made 992 silhouette and the OMN1S basketball sneaker through his Don’t Be Mad imprint. (He also teased this collaboration with some brand-inspired jewelry, a New Balance pinky ring.)