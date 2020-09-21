Montreal-based JJJJound has delivered some of this year’s most sought-after collaborations. And this week, it will deliver one of its most anticipated.

JJJJound confirmed via Instagram late yesterday that its Reebok Classic Nylon will drop on Friday via JJJJound.com. Although the shoe’s release date was confirmed, the price point was not.

For this collaboration, JJJJound dressed the Reebok Classic Nylon in neutral colors. The look features various beige, gray and white tones, and is delivered with somewhat of an aged look — specifically with its midsole and gum outsole. Also for this collab, JJJJound branding replaced the word Reebok in the window on the upper.

JJJJound x Reebok Classic Nylon. CREDIT: Courtesy of JJJJound

Although the collaborations this year between JJJJound and New Balance are among the most popular, last year the studio delivered an acclaimed Reebok Club C 85 executed with a similar palette to the Classic Nylon. The JJJJound x Reebok Club C released last year was primarily white with hits of gray and cream throughout.

Although it is long sold out with its $150 retail price tag, the JJJJound x Reebok Club C 85 from 2019 is available now on the resale market. On StockX, for instance, the low bid at time of publication is $399 and on GOAT, the shoe is selling for as low as $446.

JJJJound x Reebok Club C 85. CREDIT: Courtesy of GOAT

