Is Jimmy Butler Signing With Puma? An Instagram Workout Is Fueling Speculation

Jimmy Butler is the biggest sneaker free agent in the NBA, with sneakerheads and basketball fans alike wondering where he might land. And the All-Star may have fueled the speculation late yesterday via Instagram.

The Miami Heat star shared a shot of him working out via Instagram Stories dressed head to toe in sneakers and apparel from the German sportswear giant. (Although it has since expired, fans of Butler captured screenshots of his post.)

This isn’t the first time people have talked on social media about Butler potentially signing with Puma. During 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago in February, the baller was spotted wearing a Puma hoodie, generating speculation about a potential deal.

In January, an ESPN report stated Butler and Jordan Brand, the company that had backed him for years, had mutually agreed to part ways. The report stated the deal was closed 10 months before its original expiration date of Sept. 30, 2020. Prior to lacing up Jordan Brand sneakers, Butler wore Adidas shoes in the early stages of his career while playing for the Chicago Bulls.

If Butler joins Puma, he will be the latest addition to a stacked roster of basketball stars that includes two of his Miami teammates: Derrick Jones Jr. and Kendrick Nunn. Both Jones and Nunn signed with the brand in February.