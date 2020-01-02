NBA Star Jimmy Butler and Jordan Brand End Partnership Early, According to Reports

For years, NBA star Jimmy Butler has worn Jordan Brand on the court. But moving forward, a different logo will be on the Miami Heat baller’s sneakers.

According to an ESPN report, Butler and Jordan Brand have mutually agreed to part ways. The deal is coming to a close 10 months before its original expiration date of Sept. 30, 2020, the report states. ESPN’s Nick DePaula also made mention of the timing of the parting ways, with the small forward now free to speak with brands on a potential new endorsement deal which could happen ahead of NBA All-Star Weekend in February.

Butler wore Adidas shoes in the early stages of his career while playing for the Chicago Bulls before lacing up looks with Jordan Brand.

Jimmy Butler wearing Adidas in 2013. CREDIT: AP Photo/Morry Gash

The Miami Heat acquired the veteran baller via sign-and-trade in the offseason, inking Butler to a four-year, $142 million deal. This season, he is averaging 20.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game.

Butler isn’t the first high-profile hoops star to defect from Jordan Brand. NBA champion Kawhi Leonard opted not to re-sign with Jordan Brand, instead signing with New Balance in November 2018. The Boston-based athletic label created a sneaker for Leonard, the OMN1S, which he laced up throughout his championship run last season with the Toronto Raptors.

It’s worth noting that Butler’s former teammate — and fellow Marquette alum — Dwyane Wade has his own Li-Ning-backed brand, Way of Wade, and is active in signing marquee athlete. (In November, Way of Wade signed Golden State Warriors star D’Angelo Russell.)