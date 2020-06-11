Jeff Staple, Hiroshi Fujiwara and Futura Unite for Black Lives Matter Charity Raffle

Staple Pigeon is joining in on the fight for racial equality and social justice by announcing a limited-time charity event happening right now.
A raffle was shared on both Jeff Staple’s and his Staple brand’s Instagram accounts yesterday revealing that he has tapped fellow designers and friends Hiroshi Fujiwara of Fragment Design and Futura2000 to donate items for the event.
Fujiwara relinquished his coveted Fragment x Air Jordan 1 High collab in a size 11.5, which is reselling for around $3,000 on StockX. Futura offered up his FL-001 Pointman Figure from his Generation Z Exhibition in Tokyo, which was limited to only six pieces. Three pairs of sneakers will be up for grabs from Staple including the Nike SB Dunk Low “Panda Pigeon” in the limited-edition bamboo box, the Sabotage x Staple “Pigeon Fury” Nike Air Force 1 Low, and the never before released 1-of-1 Nike Dunk High “Black Pigeon” made by Garrixon Studios.
A donation page is currently live on Staplepigeon.com with a minimum of $5 serving as five raffle tickets and up to $100 for 100 entries. A collaborative “Black Lives Matter” charity T-shirt was also created for this event and is only available until tomorrow. The T-shirt retails for $40 and serves as 40 raffle tickets. According to the account, 100% of the proceeds will be shared between the American Civil Liberties Union, the Equal Justice Initiative and Art Start organizations.
