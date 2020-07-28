Jayson Tatum’s Air Jordan 34 ‘Zoo’ Takes a Walk on the Wild Side

Jayson Tatum’s upcoming shoe with Jordan Brand will bring out the wild side in all of us.

Inspired by trips to the zoo with his son Deuce, the Boston Celtics and the iconic sportswear brand worked to deliver a reimagined take on the Air Jordan 34 silhouette. As the exclusive retail partner for the launch, the Jayson Tatum x Air Jordan 34 “Zoo” will be available via Concepts.com and at Concepts’ Boylston Street location in Boston on July 29. A broader release will hit SNKRS on July 31 at 10 a.m. ET. The shoes will come with a $195 price tag.

The player-exclusive edition combines a mix of animal prints on textured leather accents and see-through designs. Across the heel counter, the sneaker layers together the prints of cheetahs, tigers, zebras and giraffes for a jungle-inspired feel. The classic Jumpman logo is replaced with Tatum’s initial logo on the left shoe in a red font that honors his hometown of St. Louis and echos cables across the tongue.

A white mesh overlay coats even more zebra print across the lateral sides with a black mesh see-through panel finishing off the details on the medial side. Topped off with a translucent outsole, the sneaker encapsulates signature style with Zoom Air units in the heel and toe. The heel counter provides an all-encompassing message tying back to the iteration’s name with “Welcome to the Zoo.”

Jayson Tatum x Air Jordan 34 “Zoo.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Inspired by the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, Jordan Brand recently debuted its newest silhouette. The Jordan Zoom ’92 takes inspiration from the Air Jordan 7, the Nike Air Max 180 and the Nike Air Force 5 with its modern approach on retro features. The Jordan Zoom ’92 released globally in a mix of colorways on July 24 at Nike.com as well as on the SNKRS app and at select retailers for $150.

You can find elements of the Air Jordan 7 in the bold split across the new silhouette’s upper, forming blocked, layered visibility that allows for transparent detailing and added depth; the heel badge also echoes elements from the 7’s molded patent heel. The Air Max 180 and the Nike Air Force 5 become evident with an exposed forefoot Zoom Air Bag as well as blend of basketball-style designs. The mix of textures across the uppers serves as an additional tribute to the two sneakers.