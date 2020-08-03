Jaylen Brown Scores 30 Points in the Adidas Dame 6 Shoe — Shop the Look Here

With the NBA restart underway, the Boston Celtics are looking for big contributions from its young star Jaylen Brown. And last night — wearing a pair of eye-catching neon Adidas shoes — he did just that.

Brown scored 30 points and grabbed 6 rebounds in the 128-124 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. The guard-forward shot 10-of-18 from the field including hitting six three-pointers in 36 minutes of play.

His efforts were made with a bold two-toned neon green and blue pair of the Adidas Dame 6 basketball sneakers laced up, the latest signature shoe of a player on the team his Celtics faced last night: Damian Lillard.

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics in the Adidas Dame 6. CREDIT: Mike Ehrmann/AP

The Adidas Dame 6 is a court-ready model equipped with the brand’s lightweight Lightstrike midsole cushioning and its Supergrip Plus outsole with rounded edges. Also, Adidas designed the shoe with a a sock-like feel with an internal foam support system, a layered textile upper and a webbed lacing system.

Although there are some colorways of the shoe that have been on the market for a while that are on sale for as low as $77, there are several newer iterations of the performance basketball shoe — such as the Tokyo-inspired look — that retail for $110. (Adidas also offers a collaborative version with rapper Pusha T that sells for $140.)

Adidas Dame 6. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

To Buy: Adidas Dame 6, $110 (Adidas.com)

