Jamal Murray Wears Custom Adidas Sneakers With Imagery of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor

Jamal Murray not only helped his Denver Nuggets secure a must-win playoff game yesterday, but he also made headlines for his custom Adidas sneakers that highlighted an important message.

For Game 6 of the matchup between the Nuggets and the Utah Jazz, Murray laced up a custom pair of the Adidas Pro Model 2G. His pair featured an image of George Floyd on one side and Breonna Taylor on the other, who both lost their lives at the hands of police this year.

When Murray was asked about his performance and the shoes he was wearing in the postgame interview, he said “We found something we’re fighting for as the NBA, as a collective unit, and I use these shoes as a symbol to keep fighting all around the world.”

Murray scored 50 points, grabbed 6 rebounds and had 5 assists in the game. With his impressive outing, he joined NBA legend Michael Jordan as the only other player in postseason history to put up consecutive 40-point, 5-rebound and 5-assist games.

In related Adidas news, longtime executive Jon Wexler is leaving “to pursue interests outside the company.”