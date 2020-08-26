Jaden Smith and New Balance Reveal the ‘Wavy White’ Colorway of the Chunky Vision Racer

Jaden Smith and New Balance delivered their first collaborative sneaker in July, a bold look dubbed the Vision Racer. And before month’s end, a new colorway of the shoe will hit retail.

The NB for Jaden Smith Vision Racer “Wavy White” is scheduled to release on Aug. 28 via Newbalance.com at 10 a.m. ET. The sneaker will retail for $150.

For the latest look, New Balance and Smith used white throughout, adding hits of navy and yellow to the upper. The shoe is completed with an icy blue outsole.

The NB for Jaden Smith Vision Racer in the “Wavy White” colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

The Vision Racer — which New Balance said was inspired by the X-Racer and 1700 silhouettes, both favorites of Smith — is aesthetically bold, and its defining characteristic is its chunky midsole. Aside from the eye-catching design, Smith’s creation with New Balance is vegan-friendly and sustainable, with every element is made with partially recycled materials. Upon its debut, New Balance said the Vision Racer pushed its supply chain further and helped the brand speed up the timeline to leverage sustainable and vegan-friendly materials.

“Shared values of transforming the status quo, staying true to oneself, giving back to community and respecting heritage while co-authoring a distinct future are the foundation of the relationship between New Balance and Jaden Smith,” New Balance CMO and SVP of merchandising Chris Davis said in a July statement.