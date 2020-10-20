Jaden Smith and New Balance are back with another iteration of the bold, vegan-friendly Vision Racer shoe. This time, the sneaker will drop before month’s end exclusively via the Foot Locker incubator program Greenhouse.

To execute the NB for Jaden Smith Vision Racer “Surplus,” the athletic brand and the multihypenate opted for material choices aimed at having as little negative impact on the planet as possible. The recycled content used on this shoe includes midsoles made with 5% EVA regrind and partially recycled dual-density insoles consisting of foam that’s a combination of 6% castor bean oil, 15% recycled foam, 5% recycled rubber and 74% virgin PU. Also, NB said the heel carrier is made from 98% post-production leftover foam and rubber.

As for the uppers, New Balance used surplus materials such as mesh, synthetic and TPU pieces. Also, the look’s small webbings are made with 100% recycled polyester from post-consumer plastic rather than oil and its tongue webbings are made with 70% recycled polyester and 30% reflective yarns.

Watch on FN

Because of the use of surplus textiles and synthetic leathers used on the upper, no two shoes or pairs are the same.

The NB for Jaden Smith Vision Racer “Surplus” will be available on the Greenhouse app on Oct. 21 with a $150 price tag. Also, limited quantities will be available on Footlocker.com in North America and Europe on Oct. 23.

NB for Jaden Smith Vision Racer “Surplus.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Greenhouse

The outsole of the NB for Jaden Smith Vision Racer “Surplus.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Greenhouse

A top down look at the NB for Jaden Smith Vision Racer “Surplus.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Greenhouse

Another look at the NB for Jaden Smith Vision Racer “Surplus.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Greenhouse

A detail shot of the NB for Jaden Smith Vision Racer “Surplus.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Greenhouse