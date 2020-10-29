New Balance Reveals a Bold Sunflower-Inspired Colorway of Jaden Smith’s Vision Racer Shoe

New Balance and Jaden Smith revealed in July one of the year’s most interesting — and polarizing — sneakers in the Vision Racer. For fans of the bold look, another colorway is hitting stores soon.

Next up is the NB for Jaden Smith Vision Racer “Sunflower Yellow,” a bright iteration of the shoe that is sure to turn heads. The look is predominantly yellow, with the eye-catching hue taking up a majority of the upper and midsole. New Balance incorporated hits of gray, white and black on the upper, and completed the look with a translucent outsole (that also features pink “Vision” branding underneath).

In July, New Balance stated the Vision Racer was inspired by the X-Racer and 1700 silhouettes, which are favorites of Smith. Aside from the eye-catching design, it is also vegan-friendly and sustainable, with every element is made with partially recycled materials. The sportswear powerhouse said the Vision Racer pushed its supply chain further and helped speed up the timeline to leverage sustainable and vegan-friendly materials.

The NB for Jaden Smith Vision Racer “Sunflower Yellow” arrives on Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. ET via Newbalance.com and at select retailers. Retail price for the shoe is set at $150.

NB for Jaden Smith Vision Racer “Sunflower Yellow.” CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

The outsole of the NB for Jaden Smith Vision Racer “Sunflower Yellow.”

New Balance has consistently delivered bold colorways of the Vision Racer since its July debut. Last week, New Balance released the “Surplus” iteration via the Greenhouse app on Oct. 21 and on Footlocker.com in North America and Europe on Oct. 23. Prior to the “Surplus” launch, New Balance released the “Wavy White” colorway on Aug. 31 and the “Wavy Baby Blue” look on July 24.