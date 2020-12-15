Jack Harlow Spends $1,260 on New Balance on ‘Sneaker Shopping’

Jack Harlow has never hidden his love for New Balance. Yesterday, the budding rap star showed off a few of the new pairs in his collection on “Sneaker Shopping.”

The “What’s Poppin'” hitmaker hit SoleStage in Los Angeles alongside host Joe LaPuma and spent $1,259.25 on four pairs of kicks.

Before he left the store, Harlow purchased the Jolly Rancher x New Balance Kawhi in white, the OMN1S Low “White,” the Jaden Smith Vision Racer “Wavy White” and the Ubiq 1600 collab.

During his experience on the show, Harlow shared some insight on why he is New Balance obsessed.

“The city I’m from — Louisville, Ky. — we’re surrounded by kids wearing Nike and Jordan. I had no issue with that but I did want to stand out early,” Harlow explained. “I remember I bought some 574s in high school, some navy blue 574s, and I wore them to school one day and people were like, ‘Yo, what’s up with those?'”

Related Emily Ratajkowski Models Cozy Sweat Set from Her Clothing Line Paired With Rare New Balance Sneakers 25 Best Cross-Training Shoes for Women Olympic Runner Sydney McLaughlin Honors New Balance With the 2020 FNAA Athletic Brand of the Year

He continued, “I liked how they looked but there was an irony to it at first, like ‘Y’all don’t like these? I’m gonna keep wearing them.’ And then, people started to associate them with me.”

Watch on FN

The Kentucky native also shared some info his fans are sure to love. For instance, he revealed the places he shops for shoes now (Oneness) and where he went growing up (Mall St. Matthews, Oxmoor Center, Foot Locker).

He also shared why he wears shopping bags on his sneakers when it rains.

“I like a lot of shoes with suede on them. Rain is just going to ruin your day,” Harlow said. “I grew up putting plastic bags on them. I used to go on field trips and it would pour down rain but I’d be ready.”

With New Balance collaborations dominating 2020, Harlow also told LaPuma that he would love to work with the brand on both a new silhouette and his favorite all-time shoe, the 990. “It would be legendary for me to do my own 990,” Harlow said. Harlow dropped his debut album, “Thats What They All Say,” on Friday to much fanfare. The project features appearances by Big Sean, DaBaby and others.

A year before its release, Harlow — with his “Confetti” release gaining traction — spoke with FN about his footwear collection.

During the conversation, the rapper revealed how many pairs of shoes he owns (“I’ve probably got 40 or 50 pairs of shoes”), the pair he was looking to pick up at the moment (“I want the Stray Rats x New Balance [990v3] collab — the purple and green”) and if he uses a stylist (“I’m open to working with stylists, but for the most part I dress myself”).

He also shared the statement shoe in his collection. “I just got these boots that are part of [New Balance’s] Tokyo Design [Studio] with Snow Peak — I have the navy blue boots,” Harlow told FN. “I’m going to be wearing those on my tour looking like a mountaineer. I’m going to wear those with a navy blue [outfit]. Those are showstoppers right there.”

New Balance 990v5. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

To Buy: New Balance 990V5, $175; Newbalance.com

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.