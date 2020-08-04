The debut signature shoe for rap superstar J. Cole, the Puma RS-Dreamer, sold out quickly after its release. And now, the coveted basketball sneaker is on the resale market.

On StockX, for instance, the lowest asking price for the J. Cole x Puma RS-Dreamer at time of publication is $183 for a men’s size 7.5 and the highest bid is $240 for a men’s 12.5.

GOAT shares the same low asking price and size as StockX of $183 for a men’s 7.5. However, the highest asking price is different. On GOAT, the highest ask is $370 for a men’s size 13.

J.Cole x Puma CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

To Buy: J. Cole x Puma RS-Dreamer, $183 (StockX)

To Buy: J. Cole x Puma RS-Dreamer, $183 (GOAT)

The Puma RS-Dreamer hit retail on July 31 and was available via Puma.com, at Puma stores and at all Foot Looker Inc. banners including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs, Footaction and Eastbay. The sneaker retailed for $125.

The German sportswear giant said J. Cole’s debut signature basketball shoe is meant for both on and off the court wear, featuring court-ready tech and a fashion-forward design. From a technology standpoint, the Puma RS-Dreamer features the brand’s running system RS Foam, designed with on-court mobility in mind, as well as enhanced durability and traction, an atypical cord lacing system and Puma’s high-rebound and energy-returning ProFoam in the midsoles.

Watch on FN

Aesthetically, the shoe sports a multicolor look with a predominantly black upper and nods to J. Cole’s record label, Dreamville Records, specifically the Dreamer logo.