Although J. Cole is a rap megastar, he also has a well-documented history on the basketball court. And now, he has his own Puma signature hoops sneaker.

The German sportswear giant revealed today the RS-Dreamer, the debut signature basketball sneaker of J. Cole, who has been aligned with the brand since February. Puma confirmed that its sponsored NBA and WNBA ballers will be wearing this shoe on court during the current season restart.

Puma said the RS-Dreamer is meant for both on and off the court, delivering the shoe with court-ready tech and a fashion-forward design. From a technology standpoint, the Puma RS-Dreamer features the brand’s running system RS Foam, designed with on-court mobility in mind, as well as enhanced durability and traction, an atypical cord lacing system and Puma’s high-rebound and energy-returning ProFoam in the midsoles.

Aesthetically, the shoe sports nods to J. Cole’s record label, Dreamville Records, specifically the Dreamer logo.

“Over the years, basketball shoes have progressed greatly in their level of technology and comfort but have strayed too far away from designs stylish enough for cultural relevancy,” Cole said in a statement. “The Dreamer hopes to change that reality. The highest level of on-court performance meets the highest level of aesthetic design for daily wear. Once again, you can hoop in the same shoes you wore outside.”

The J. Cole x Puma RS-Dreamer arrives on July 31 via Puma.com and at Puma stores. Also, the sneaker can be purchased at all Foot Looker Inc. banners including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs, Footaction and Eastbay. The Puma RS-Dreamer will retail for $125.

Aside from the sneakers, Puma will deliver a limited apparel collection. Also, the brand confirmed the RS-Dreamer will be the first of several signature styles with J. Cole.

J. Cole x Puma RS-Dreamer. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma