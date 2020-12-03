Puma Delivers the RS-Dreamer ‘Ebony and Ivory’ J. Cole Wore During 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend

J. Cole and Puma have had quite the year. After debuting his first-ever signature shoe during NBA All-Star Weekend — the court-ready RS-Dreamer — the two have delivered several colorways that were a hit with basketball fans and sneakerheads alike.

This week, Puma and J. Cole will offer another iteration of the shoe dubbed “Ebony and Ivory.”

For fans of the rap superstar, the RS-Dreamer “Ebony and Ivory” was the shoe he wore during 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago. The look features a simple white and black color scheme, with the hues used on the upper and midsole. The look is completed with a translucent outsole. Also, the rapper’s Dreamer logo is seen on the heels.

As with all RS-Dreamer launches, the shoe comes with the brand’s ProFoam midsole cushioning that’s paired with RS foam in the heel for energy return, high-abrasion rubber outsoles for grip made to handle quick cuts on the court and knit uppers with suede overlays.

The J. Cole x Puma RS-Dreamer “Ebony and Ivory” arrives Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. ET via Foot Locker, the Puma NYC Store and on Puma.com. It will retail for $125.

To Buy: J. Cole x Puma RS-Dreamer “Ebony and Ivory,” $125; Puma.com (Dec. 4)

