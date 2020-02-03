J Balvin and Bad Bunny Bring Sneaker Heat to Super Bowl Halftime Show

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez lit up the stage during the Super Bowl 54 halftime show with their medley of hits and mesmerizing dance moves, but reggaeton stars Bad Bunny and J Balvin gave sneakerheads something else to get their attention.

Bad Bunny joined Shakira during her half of the performance, wearing an eye-catching metallic silver outfit. (Ahead of the performance, GQ took photos of the outfit, which reportedly featured more than 13,000 Swarovski crystals. The Latin music star paired his bold look with a silver and white pair of the classic Nike Blazer mid, which featured metallic Swoosh branding on the side.

As for Balvin, the “Mi Gente” singer took the stage alongside Lopez in a look more wearable for the everyday streetwear enthusiast. The artist was clad in a black “Made in Medellin” hoodie and baggy pants with his upcoming Air Jordan 1 High collaboration on his feet. The reggaeton superstar teased the colorful look on Instagram today, leading with closeups on Instagram Stories and later posting images on the grid portion of the platform.

Just before they hit the stage, Balvin and Bad Bunny posted a photo on Instagram holding the Air Jordan 1 high collab.

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers ended the first half of the game tied 10-10.

Want more?

J Balvin Teases Air Jordan 1 Collaboration Ahead of Super Bowl 54 on Instagram

Blue Ivy Takes the Super Bowl Field in $500 Studded Balmain Boots

Demi Lovato Sings the National Anthem in a White Jumpsuit at Super Bowl 54