J Balvin Teases Air Jordan 1 Collaboration Ahead of Super Bowl 54 on Instagram

Update 1:00 p.m. ET:

Full images of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 collab are now available. The sneaker features a multicolored upper with the reggaeton star’s smiley face logo on the heel and tongue. Also, the tongues feature exposed foam.

See the photos below.

Original Story

J Balvin has talked about having a sneaker collaboration for quite some time, and fans were treated to a tease of his upcoming Air Jordan 1 on Instagram today.

The renowned recording artist — and 2019 FN Style Influencer of the Year — showed a cropped image of an Air Jordan 1 with a vibrant color scheme. He first showed a glimpse of the shoe on Instagram Stories, not confirming if it was a collab or not, and later confirmed it is a collaboration with a post on his grid.

“Soy latino y orgullos pero no nos pongan en un caja porque somos Globales. I’m Latino and proud but don’t put us in a box, we are global. Tonight at Super Bowl I will reveal my Jordan 1 – J Balvin collaboration,” the megastar captioned the image of the shoe.

While fans await a full look of the shoe, Balvin remains busy. He will be part of the Super Bowl 54 halftime show, which will be headlined by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. And last week, he revealed a capsule collection with A Bathing Ape that hit the Bape store in Miami yesterday with a broader release scheduled for Feb. 8.

In an exclusive interview with Balvin in November, the superstar explained that he prefers to create his attention-grabbing style himself, without professional guidance.

“I like to [style myself] because I’m a geek of it. I go to the past — the ’80s and ’90s — and I walk around New York and watch people’s style, the creativity,” Balvin told FN. “Fashion is art, a way to express yourself, and it’s what I love to do.”

The reggaeton star also explained his goals in fashion and music to FN, which aren’t self-serving.

“I want to change the whole perception of Latinos; I want to show the world how we are fresh, too,” Balvin told FN.

