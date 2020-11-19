After nearly a year of teasing the shoe, megastar musician J Balvin’s highly-anticipated Air Jordan 1 collaboration gets a release date.
The J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 will release worldwide on Dec. 8 via the SNKRS app and at select retailers. The price is set at $190.
The Colombian superstar’s Air Jordan 1 collab features several bold “Colores” and “Vibras” — the names of his last two albums, which translates in Spanish to “Colors” and “Vibes” — on the rainbow canvas upper, which also features jagged edges along the toe box and near the heel. Also, his smiley-face logo takes the place where the Jumpman branding would normally sit on the left tongue tag.
The sneaker comes with pink, white and black laces as well as interchangeable patches.
Given J Balvin’s worldwide appeal, his Air Jordan 1 collaboration will be available at several top retailers. Below is the list of places you can pick up the shoe.
North America
- A Ma Maniere
- Bait
- Bodega
- Bows and Arrows
- Concepts
- Corporate
- Crème
- Extra Butter
- Feature LLC
- Foot Locker
- Hirshleifers
- Kith
- Lapstone & Hammer
- Notre
- Oneness
- Politics
- RSVP
- Shoe Gallery
- Social Status
- Sole Fly
- St Alfreds
- SVRN
- The Dark Side Initiative
- Trophy Room
- Ubiq
- Undefeated
- Wish
- Xhibition
Asia Pacific and Latin America
- 99 Problems
- Atmos Pinnacle
- Innvictus Madero
- Kith
- Latin Partners TTL
- Lust
- Supply
- Titan
Europe
- Amongst Few
- Bastille
- Bottega Back Door
- BSTN
- Concepts
- Doverstreet Market
- End Clothing
- Foot District
- Foot Patrol
- Kickz
- Kith
- Offspring Selfridges
- One Block Down
- Opium
- Oquim
- Overkill
- Patta
- Pigalle
- Shinzo
- Si Vas Descalzo
- Slam Jam
- Sneakerhead
- Sneakersnstuff
- Solebox
- Titolo
- Wunder
Asia Pacific and Latin America Nike and Jordan Stores
- Jordan Korea
- Jordan Philippines
- Tokyo23
Greater China Nike and Jordan Stores
- House of Innovation Shanghai
- Jordan Qingdao
Greater China
- 1 East Changan
- 1 Hongxing
- 108 Zhongshanxi
- 120 Bayiqi
- 128 Zhongjie
- 139 Nandong
- 188 Jiefangxi
- 188 Minzu
- 2 Zhongshannan
- 218 Tianhe
- 5 Xinghuo
- 5 Yanan
- 6 Nanmenwai
- 688 Jiefang
- 77 Songhu
- 9 Guanghua
- 9668 Shennan
- 99 Hubindong
- Colour TJ
- Fruition
- HER
- HK 8 Wellington
- Juice HK
- Phantaci TPE
- PS7
- SKP-S BJ
- Soulgoods SH
- TPE 16 Songgao
- WZK BJ
- WZK SH
- X158
- XH55