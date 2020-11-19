×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

J Balvin’s Long-Awaited Air Jordan 1 Collaboration Gets a Release Date — Here’s When You Can Get a Pair

By Peter Verry
Peter Verry

Peter Verry

More Stories By Peter

View All
J Balvin x Air Jordan 1
J Balvin x Air Jordan 1.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

After nearly a year of teasing the shoe, megastar musician J Balvin’s highly-anticipated Air Jordan 1 collaboration gets a release date.

The J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 will release worldwide on Dec. 8 via the SNKRS app and at select retailers. The price is set at $190.

The Colombian superstar’s Air Jordan 1 collab features several bold “Colores” and “Vibras” — the names of his last two albums, which translates in Spanish to “Colors” and “Vibes” — on the rainbow canvas upper, which also features jagged edges along the toe box and near the heel. Also, his smiley-face logo takes the place where the Jumpman branding would normally sit on the left tongue tag.

Related

This Upcoming Air Jordan 1 High 'Metallic Gold' Release Is Covered in Patent Leather -- Here's How You Can Get a Pair

An Original Air Jordan 1 Style Is Returning in Early 2021

Multiplatinum Recording Artist Tainy on J Balvin Influencing His Sneaker Spending and the SpongeBob Movie Soundtrack

The sneaker comes with pink, white and black laces as well as interchangeable patches.

Watch on FN

Given J Balvin’s worldwide appeal, his Air Jordan 1 collaboration will be available at several top retailers. Below is the list of places you can pick up the shoe.

J Balvin x Air Jordan 1
J Balvin in his Air Jordan 1 collaboration.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

North America

  • A Ma Maniere
  • Bait
  • Bodega
  • Bows and Arrows
  • Concepts
  • Corporate
  • Crème
  • Extra Butter
  • Feature LLC
  • Foot Locker
  • Hirshleifers
  • Kith
  • Lapstone & Hammer
  • Notre
  • Oneness
  • Politics
  • RSVP
  • Shoe Gallery
  • Social Status
  • Sole Fly
  • St Alfreds
  • SVRN
  • The Dark Side Initiative
  • Trophy Room
  • Ubiq
  • Undefeated
  • Wish
  • Xhibition

Asia Pacific and Latin America

  • 99 Problems
  • Atmos Pinnacle
  • Innvictus Madero
  • Kith
  • Latin Partners TTL
  • Lust
  • Supply
  • Titan

Europe

  • Amongst Few
  • Bastille
  • Bottega Back Door
  • BSTN
  • Concepts
  • Doverstreet Market
  • End Clothing
  • Foot District
  • Foot Patrol
  • Kickz
  • Kith
  • Offspring Selfridges
  • One Block Down
  • Opium
  • Oquim
  • Overkill
  • Patta
  • Pigalle
  • Shinzo
  • Si Vas Descalzo
  • Slam Jam
  • Sneakerhead
  • Sneakersnstuff
  • Solebox
  • Titolo
  • Wunder

Asia Pacific and Latin America Nike and Jordan Stores

  • Jordan Korea
  • Jordan Philippines
  • Tokyo23

Greater China Nike and Jordan Stores

  • House of Innovation Shanghai
  • Jordan Qingdao

Greater China 

  • 1 East Changan
  • 1 Hongxing
  • 108 Zhongshanxi
  • 120 Bayiqi
  • 128 Zhongjie
  • 139 Nandong
  • 188 Jiefangxi
  • 188 Minzu
  • 2 Zhongshannan
  • 218 Tianhe
  • 5 Xinghuo
  • 5 Yanan
  • 6 Nanmenwai
  • 688 Jiefang
  • 77 Songhu
  • 9 Guanghua
  • 9668 Shennan
  • 99 Hubindong
  • Colour TJ
  • Fruition
  • HER
  • HK 8 Wellington
  • Juice HK
  • Phantaci TPE
  • PS7
  • SKP-S BJ
  • Soulgoods SH
  • TPE 16 Songgao
  • WZK BJ
  • WZK SH
  • X158
  • XH55
Michael Atmore; Iris Apfel; Ron Fromm, Sponsored By FFCF

QVC Presents FFANY Shoes on Sale: The Sale Will Go On

In a year full of challenges, the footwear community has made sure that Shoes on Sale will thrive in 2020.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad