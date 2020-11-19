After nearly a year of teasing the shoe, megastar musician J Balvin’s highly-anticipated Air Jordan 1 collaboration gets a release date.

The J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 will release worldwide on Dec. 8 via the SNKRS app and at select retailers. The price is set at $190.

The Colombian superstar’s Air Jordan 1 collab features several bold “Colores” and “Vibras” — the names of his last two albums, which translates in Spanish to “Colors” and “Vibes” — on the rainbow canvas upper, which also features jagged edges along the toe box and near the heel. Also, his smiley-face logo takes the place where the Jumpman branding would normally sit on the left tongue tag.

The sneaker comes with pink, white and black laces as well as interchangeable patches.

Given J Balvin’s worldwide appeal, his Air Jordan 1 collaboration will be available at several top retailers. Below is the list of places you can pick up the shoe.

J Balvin in his Air Jordan 1 collaboration. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

North America

A Ma Maniere

Bait

Bodega

Bows and Arrows

Concepts

Corporate

Crème

Extra Butter

Feature LLC

Foot Locker

Hirshleifers

Kith

Lapstone & Hammer

Notre

Oneness

Politics

RSVP

Shoe Gallery

Social Status

Sole Fly

St Alfreds

SVRN

The Dark Side Initiative

Trophy Room

Ubiq

Undefeated

Wish

Xhibition

Asia Pacific and Latin America

99 Problems

Atmos Pinnacle

Innvictus Madero

Kith

Latin Partners TTL

Lust

Supply

Titan

Europe

Amongst Few

Bastille

Bottega Back Door

BSTN

Concepts

Doverstreet Market

End Clothing

Foot District

Foot Patrol

Kickz

Kith

Offspring Selfridges

One Block Down

Opium

Oquim

Overkill

Patta

Pigalle

Shinzo

Si Vas Descalzo

Slam Jam

Sneakerhead

Sneakersnstuff

Solebox

Titolo

Wunder

Asia Pacific and Latin America Nike and Jordan Stores



Jordan Korea

Jordan Philippines

Tokyo23

Greater China Nike and Jordan Stores

House of Innovation Shanghai

Jordan Qingdao

Greater China