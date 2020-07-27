Runner Sets an Ultramarathon Record While Picking Up Trash in This Inov-8 Shoe

It’s tough enough to run an ultramarathon. Now imagine picking up trash on the trail as you run hundreds of miles.

Inov-8 athlete Damian Hall completed Great Britain’s 268-mile Pennine Way in a time of 61 hours 34 minutes on Friday. The brand said the 44-year-old ultramarathon runner set a new record time, besting the prior mark by more than three hours.

What makes the feat even more impressive is that Hall, along with his team of pacers, picked up litter as they ran. Inov-8 said the crew put the garbage it in their packs as they ran and handed it to support team members at road crossing meet-up points.

“I felt hugely motivated by three things and had FFF written on my arm in permanent marker as a reminder. They stood for family, friends, future — the latter relating to our need to protect the planet,” Hall said at the completion of the run. “There wasn’t lots of litter on the trails, but we picked up anything we saw. The road support crew did likewise from the places they met me at along the way.”

Hall set the record in the new Inov-8 TerraUltra G 270 trail running shoe. The look, which hit stores July 16, features the brand’s acclaimed outsoles that use Graphene-Grip rubber. The sticky and durable outsoles are equipped with 4 mm lugs with water dispersion channels and rubber dimples to ensure traction on hard, wet trails.

The model also features the brand’s PowerFlow Max foam cushioning that provides 20% more energy return than its predecessor — which was designed to help the tired legs of ultramarathon runners — as well as Boomerang insoles with expanded TPU beads made to compress and spring back for 40% more energy return than previous insoles.

The Inov-8 TerraUltra G 270 is available now in men’s and women’s sizing for $160. The trail running shoe can be purchased via Inov-8.com.

Inov-8 TerraUltra G 270. CREDIT: Courtesy of Inov-8

To Buy: Inov-8 TerraUltra G 270, $160 (Inov-8.com)

