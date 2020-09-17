Tough boots are a must when adventuring and Inov-8 has just released a style it is calling its toughest to date: the Roclite Pro G 400 Gore-Tex.

How rugged is the Inov-8 Roclite Pro G 400 Gore-Tex? It’s hardcore enough to endure abuse from people known to beat their boots up. Prior to today’s release, a primary wear tester was Inov-8 ambassador Jay Morton, who is a two-time Mount Everest summiteer and former U.K. Special Forces operator.

“Having the best kit is vital to the success of any expedition, and having the best footwear is a massive part of that,” Morton said in a statement. “These hiking boots are the lightest and most comfortable I’ve worn, and the tough grip ensures I can take on the most unpredictable terrain.”

From a technology standpoint, the highlight is its Graphene-infused rubber outsoles, which gives the boot extra tough grip. Inov-8 said it is the only brand to use the material in sports footwear and has a patent pending on the technology. Also, its customers are eager to wear looks with Graphene. The company stated it experienced a 44% increase in sales of Graphene-enhanced footwear in the first half of this year versus the same period in 2019.

To compliment the Graphene-infused rubber outsoles, Inov-8 added 6mm Roclite studs with water-dispersion grooves for improved traction on wet ground.

The Graphene-infused rubber outsoles of the Inov-8 Roclite Pro G 400 Gore-Tex. CREDIT: Courtesy of Inov-8

Aside from the outsoles, other key tech features include midsoles with an increased stack height in both the forefoot and rear for increased cushioning, which are paired with a new Meta-Plate Pro for underfoot protection from rocks and to aid the natural flex through the wearer’s stride.

Inov-8 also delivered the Roclite Pro G 400 Gore-Tex with Schoeller ceramic-coated fabric on the upper for additional toughness while maintaining flexibility, Gore-Tex XCR (Extended Comfort Range) breathable waterproofing and a high-cut padded collar for further protection, stability and comfort. Also, the boot’s lacing system was designed with fluid lace movement when putting the boot on or taking it off in mind.

“Thanks to meticulous design work, backed up by extensive testing, we’re now able to offer all this tough durability and protection in a flexible, cushioned, Gore-Tex waterproof hiking boot that weighs only 400g,” Inov-8 COO Michael Price said in a statement. “For those who want to hike fast and light in big mountains and seek adventure amid the toughest of terrains and environments, this is the boot for you.”

The Inov-8 Roclite Pro G 400 Gore-Tex drops today via Inov-8.com and retails for $235.

Inov-8 Roclite Pro G 400 Gore-Tex. CREDIT: Courtesy of Inov-8

